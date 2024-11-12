State Golf Championship 2024 & Batkupar J Synrem Memorial Open from Nov 15

Shillong, Nov 11: The MGPS Meghalaya State Golf Championship 2024 and Batkupar J Synrem Memorial Open will take place from November 15 to 17 at the Assam Rifles Environmental Club Park and Training Area at Laitkor.

The event is co-sanctioned by the Indian Golf Union East Zone Junior & Amateur Feeder Tour and conducted by the Meghalaya Golf Promoters’ Society, which is the state golf association affiliated to the Meghalaya State Olympic Assoiciation and IGU. The Batkupar J Synrem Memorial Open is named after the late MGPS founder.

More than 90 golfers, including juniors, seniors and ladies, are expected to take part in the event. The participants will portray the best of their golfing skills amidst the breathtaking beauty of the city’s cherry blossoms during the two rounds of the championship.

November 15 will be the practice day and the remaining two days are the competition days.

The championship has been broadly categorised into two groups – Amateur category, which comprises of Amateur, Mid-Amateur, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies categories, and a Junior category, which comprises of Junior A, B, C, and Others categories.