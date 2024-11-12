FIR filed against NPP MDC for assault, breach of EC rules

Tura, Nov 12: Just a day ahead of the Gambegre By-polls, an FIR has been filed against NPP’s Boldamgre MDC Stevie Marak, alleging physical assault, intimidation with a firearm and violation of the Election Commission Rules, which reportedly took place in the wee hours of November 12.

The FIR was filed with the officer in charge of the Damalgre Police Station by one, Jostview D Sangma on the same day. According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 1 AM when Sangma, who was part of a group conducting neighbourhood watch, to prevent bribery of voters, was assaulted, threatened, as well as the locals from the area intimidated by the MDC.

Sangma, in the FIR pointed out that candidates, election agents and party functionaries are strictly prohibited from holding any public meetings or engaging in door to door campaigning during the silent period, adding that the MDC was not only guilty of assault but also violated the rules of the Election Commission.

“Further, under the arms act, all gun license holders are required to deposit their arms at the nearest police station before elections to prevent misuse. By retaining and brandishing his firearm during this period, he not only defied the laws of the EC but also breached the arms act regulations,” Sangma added.

Sangma, in the FIR demanded that his complaint be registered and the arms license of the MDC be revoked immediately as well as legal action taken against him.