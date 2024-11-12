Meghalaya Power Minister apprises Union Minister of issues related to Smart Meter Scheme

New Delhi, Nov 12: Meghalaya Power Minister A T Mondal has apprised the Union Power Minister on the progress under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and raised specific issue pertaining to the implementation of Smart Meter Scheme under RDSS.

He apprised the Union Power Minister that the discovered cost of Smart Meter is much higher than the sanction cost though the amount discovered is almost at par with other states in the North-East, since the sanction cost is much higher, he requested the Union Minister that the subsidy amount per meter may be increased as in absence of the same the burden of additional cost would either be passed on to the consumer or would be borne by the utility. This impact will defeat the overall purpose of the scheme, according to a Press release.

Mondal was attending a conference of the power ministers of all the states Chaired by the Union Power Minister at Yashobhoomi (IICC) New Delhi today to discuss on various issues related Progress of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Implementation of Rights of Consumer Rules, PM Har Ghar Saurya Yojna, Resource Adequacy, Development of Pumped Storage projects etc. The conference was attended by the power ministers and secretary power of all the states.

With regards to the development of Pumped Storage Projects in Meghalaya Mondal appraised that the state has received the proposal for development of pumped storage projects with a cumulative capacity of 4800 MW.

Since, the tariff of these projects is likely to be very high he requested that the Ministry of Power may consider some kind of benefits in terms of free power to the state.

Further, on the issue related to the renewable energy Mondal appraised the Union Minister that there are several small hydro projects for which the DPR has been completed and the development of these projects can be started immediately. However, there is lack of funds in the state and requested that MNRE may consider re-start the stopped Central Financial Assistance of Rs.7.5 Crore/ MW for development small hydro project so that smaller states like Meghalaya can benefit from it.

Secretary MNRE informed that to discuss the specific issues related to North Eastern States a meeting would be conducted at Shillong on 27th and 28th November next.

The conference was also attended by the CMDs’ of NTPC, NEEPCO, PGCIL and SJVNL, Secretary Ministry of Power, Secretary MNRE, Chairman CEA and CMD REC and PFC.

During the Meeting the states appraised the progress on various fronts and also highlighted the key issues before the Hon’ble Union Power Minister.