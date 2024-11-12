Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend Cherry Blossom Fest in Ri Bhoi on Nov 15

Shillong, Nov 12 : The Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, will attend the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 being held at Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya on the evening of 15th November as part of his three-day tour of the North Eastern states starting tomorrow, according to a PIB release.

During his visit to the other Northeastern states, Scindia will hold review meetings with the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura. He will also attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Agartala on 15th November.