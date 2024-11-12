Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Pradhan assures to resolve impasse in NEHU

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 12:  Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today called Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and gave assurance to find a solution to the prevailing impasse in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) where the students have resorted to agitation demanding removal of the Vice Chancellor and some other varsity officials.

Taking to the “X” Meghalaya Chief Minister said, “Received a call from Hon’ble Minister Education @dpradhanbjp, for his assurance to find a resolution to the current issue of NEHU.

“Would like to thank Hon’ble Governor for his intervention.”

