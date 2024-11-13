Road scam: State CID appoints probe officer

SHILLONG, Nov 12: The State CID has appointed an investigation officer to inquire into the alleged ‘scam’ pertaining to the Rs 2,300-crore Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura road project.

Sources from the CID said the investigation from the CID’s end is yet to begin as case details are yet to be handed over to it.

It is learnt that the CID has appointed MPS officer Bipul Das as the investigation officer.

In September, the state government had directed the police to probe the alleged multi-crore rupees ‘scam’. Nine individuals, including senior government engineers and officials from two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana, were named in the FIR.

However, the police could not move past the stage of preliminary inquiry as the case is “technical”. They neither made any arrest nor sent summons to anyone. They had issued a notice to the Public Works Department for the collection of documents.