Stage set for high-voltage Gambegre bypoll today

SHILLONG/TURA, Nov 12: The stage is set for an electrifying by-election to the Gambegre Assembly seat on Wednesday.

The National People’s Party (NPP) has fielded Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Jingjang M Marak, a close aide of Lok Sabha member Saleng Sangma, is the Congress candidate. Saleng’s election to the Lok Sabha has necessitated the bypoll.

Sadhiarani M Sangma, an MDC in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, is the Trinamool Congress nominee while Tura MDC Bernard Marak is the BJP candidate. Two independent candidates are also in the fray.

There are 51 polling stations and 33,091 voters – 16,881 males, 16,207 females and 3 service electors. The movement of polling personnel for their respective polling stations in West Garo Hills began on Tuesday.

The model polling stations include Okkapara and Bolchugre polling stations. Kherapara is the only all-woman polling station while Sentapara is the only youth-managed polling station. Saleng, who led the Congress’ entire poll campaign, said he has left everything to the “Lord”.

“We will accept whatever the Lord decides,” he said, adding that the party has campaigned extensively.

On allegations about the use of money during poll campaign, the Tura MP doubted if it will help the ruling side.

BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said money brings more destruction to the voters than benefits as it has been seen that those who win elections after spending money do not work during their tenure.

Kharkrang also said that the BJP campaigned comprehensively. He said it was evident from huge turnouts at the BJP meetings that the party will give a tough fight.

Trinamool Congress’ state youth president Fernandez S Dkhar admitted the party is facing a tough contest, pointing out that it is up against the Chief Minister, the government, and the “entire state machinery”.

“However, we are hopeful that the people of Gambegre will vote for change this time. Hopefully, they will reject the influence of money and not fall prey to voting for a candidate put up by a former MLA with cinematic appeal, who never truly worked for the uplift of the constituency and its people, always keeping them at a disadvantage,” Dkhar said.

He claimed that the people in power are feeling the pressure of a tough fight which is evident from news and social media reports that an MDC of the NPP was allegedly chased by people for allegedly distributing money.

“Additionally, there is a false, fabricated, and malicious video circulating which aims to tarnish the image of our candidate, her husband Zenith, and Dr Mukul Sangma. Dr Sangma has filed a complaint with the Returning Officer regarding this matter,” Dkhar said, adding that the NPP is trying with all its might, and it has become a battle to win by hook or by crook for them.

FIR filed against NPP MDC for assault, breach of EC rules

An FIR was filed against NPP’s Boldamgre MDC Stevie Marak for alleged physical assault, intimidation with a firearm and violation of the rules of the Election Commission (EC).

One Jostview D Sangma filed the FIR with the Damalgre Police Station. According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 1 am on Tuesday when Sangma, who was part of a group conducting neighbourhood watch to prevent bribery of voters, was assaulted and threatened. It was alleged in the FIR that the locals were also intimidated by the MDC.

Sangma mentioned that candidates, election agents and party functionaries are strictly prohibited from holding any public meetings or engaging in door-to-door campaigning during the silent period. He alleged the MDC was not only guilty of assault but that he also violated the rules of the EC.

“Further, under the Arms Act, all gun licence holders are required to deposit their arms at the nearest police station before elections to prevent misuse. By retaining and brandishing his firearm during this period, he not only defied the laws of the EC but also breached the Arms Act regulations,” Sangma alleged.

In the FIR, he demanded that his complaint be registered and the arms licence of the MDC be revoked immediately as well as legal action taken against him.

Cash seized from vehicle

A flying squad team has seized over Rs 50,000 in cash from a vehicle during random checking in Kherapara area on the eve of polling. The vehicle was allegedly being used by the TMC.

Three occupants of the vehicle, alleged to be TMC workers, were detained for questioning.