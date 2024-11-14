Thursday, November 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya roots for fast-track courts to deal with PIT-NDPS case

Shillong, Nov 14: Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday informed that the State would communicate to the High Court to allow the functioning of fast-track courts to deal with PIT-NDPS cases on a daily basis.

Informing this after a meeting of the DREAM, project, Paul said that they also decided to strengthen the ANTF force and the DGP had been asked to submit the proposal of the requirement in terms of manpower and other logistics before the next cabinet meeting.

He further informed that it was also decided to set up vehicle screening system at the entry (Ri-Bhoi) and exit (East Jaintia Hills) of the State besides strengthening of the Village Defence Party or VDPs to combat the menace of drugs effectively in the State

