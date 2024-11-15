Conrad meets NEHU students on fast as ‘concerned citizen’

Shillong, Nov 15: The agitating students in NEHU, who are on an indefinite hunger strike, are upset with the visit of Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma since he claimed to have come to meet them not as the CM of the State but only as a concerned citizen of the State.

While speaking to reporters, KSU NEHU Unit general secretary, Kevin Nelson Wanrap said that they had great expectation that the CM had come to share some good news since their indefinite hunger strike has entered the 11th day.

” But it was a disappointment since he (Sangma) has not come with any kind of assurance but he is just hoping and pray for the best like any common citizens. How much the CM can see us suffer since every concerned citizens from across the State including civil societies have shared their concern over the ongoing impasse in NEHU,” Wanrap said.

He said that the CM from his side should have aggressively push their demand to remove the VC with the Centre.

“As the CM of the State, we had expected that he should have the authority to push his voice in Delhi on the need to end the impasse in the university. But sadly, we are not seeing any such intention on the part of the CM,” KSU NEHU Unit general secretary said.

Wanrap further observed that the health of many of the agitating students have started to deteriorate with each passing day.

“Maybe they are waiting till many of us who are agitating lose our life,” he added.

Earlier, the CM had visited the agitating students to give his blessings and support.

At the same the time, Sangma appealed the students if they can find a solution to end their indefinite hunger strike since he is extremely concerned about their health.

The CM did not allow the media persons to take any videos while interacting with the students by stating that he has not informed any media about his visit.

Sangma left the NEHU campus without addressing the media persons who were present in NEHU.