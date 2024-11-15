BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised the RSS and BJP over the ongoing issues at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), claiming the turmoil began when the BJP attempted to “capture” the institution to promote their ideology by appointing individuals with RSS and BJP affiliations.

Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh stated on Thursday that the unrest started after the BJP came to power, alleging that unqualified individuals were appointed to various posts solely due to their RSS and BJP backgrounds. “All this is happening because the BJP is trying to take control of the institution to advance their ideology,” he remarked, praising students for speaking out against such practices.

Lyngdoh questioned how a Deputy Registrar could be appointed without the necessary qualifications, noting that a position equivalent to Assistant Professor was given to someone lacking proper credentials, solely due to their RSS affiliation. “Are they promoting academic excellence or simply reinforcing their ideology within the university?” he asked.

Calling this trend “dangerous,” Lyngdoh accused the BJP of fostering disharmony and polarization, emphasizing that NEHU should remain a center for learning and academics, not a platform to bolster any political ideology.

The Congress has also urged its lone MP, Saleng Sangma, to address the issue within the party, with the relevant ministry, and even with the Prime Minister.