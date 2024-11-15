Friday, November 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NPP misused power during by-election, says Saleng

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, Nov 14: Congress MP and former Gambegre MLA, Saleng A. Sangma on Thursday accused the ruling National People’s Party of misusing the state machinery and using police escort vehicles to distribute money in a bid to win the Gambegre by-election.
He said this while reacting to the NPP questioning the lack of development in Gambegre, the constituency which he represented as an MLA for several years.
The Tura MP said the NPP should also question the representatives of all the constituencies in Garo Hills because the Conrad K. Sangma family has been ruling the Garo Hills for many years as Union ministers and chief ministers.
Asked to predict the outcome, he said Congress raised issues ranging from drugs to non-payment of salaries to the ASHA workers and hoped the people have decided wisely.
Questioning the state government’s sincerity in combating the drug problem, he said the menace has affected three lakh youths in Meghalaya. “Who will be held accountable for this?” he asked.
On the NPP calling Congress a sinking ship, he asserted that the grand old party has a hundred MPs while the NPP has just one who is nominated, not elected.

