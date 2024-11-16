Saturday, November 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Biker killed after colliding with police escort vehicle

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 16:  One biker was killed and another person injured when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a Police escort vehicle under Umiam Police Station area here yesterday.

The Escort vehicle that collided with the motorcycle was identified and detained. Sources confirmed that the vehicle was escorting Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh

Information was received at Umiam Police Station yesterday that two persons involved in a road accident were brought to Holycross Hospital at Umbir.

On enquiry it was ascertained that one motorcycle bearing registration number ML 05 AD 0566 met with an accident with a police escort vehicle. The bike driver was declared brought dead at the hospital while and the lady who was pillion riding survived with minor injuries.

A Case No. 108(11)2024 U/S 281/324(1)/106(1) BNS has been registered at Umiam PS.

Previous article
PM Modi emplanes for three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana
Next article
Bodies of all 6 people missing in Manipur’s Jiribam found
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Technical textiles to become economic backbone of India: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Nov 16: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that technical textiles will become the...
Economy

FIIs to reduce selling in India towards year-end, fresh allocations to occur

New Delhi, Nov 16: After their heavy selling so far, it is expected that the foreign institutional investors...
NATIONAL

Bodies of all 6 people missing in Manipur’s Jiribam found

Imphal, Nov 16: Three more bodies, believed to be of the six women and children missing since November...
MEGHALAYA

Death anniversary of Rabon Sing Kharsuka observed

Shillong, Nov 16: The Rabon Sing Kharsuka Memorial Committee (RSKMC) on Saturday observed the 114th death anniversary of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Technical textiles to become economic backbone of India: Giriraj Singh

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 16: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh...

FIIs to reduce selling in India towards year-end, fresh allocations to occur

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 16: After their heavy selling so...

Bodies of all 6 people missing in Manipur’s Jiribam found

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Nov 16: Three more bodies, believed to be...
Load more

Popular news

Technical textiles to become economic backbone of India: Giriraj Singh

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 16: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh...

FIIs to reduce selling in India towards year-end, fresh allocations to occur

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 16: After their heavy selling so...

Bodies of all 6 people missing in Manipur’s Jiribam found

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Nov 16: Three more bodies, believed to be...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge