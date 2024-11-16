Biker killed after colliding with police escort vehicle

Shillong, Nov 16: One biker was killed and another person injured when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a Police escort vehicle under Umiam Police Station area here yesterday.

The Escort vehicle that collided with the motorcycle was identified and detained. Sources confirmed that the vehicle was escorting Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh

Information was received at Umiam Police Station yesterday that two persons involved in a road accident were brought to Holycross Hospital at Umbir.

On enquiry it was ascertained that one motorcycle bearing registration number ML 05 AD 0566 met with an accident with a police escort vehicle. The bike driver was declared brought dead at the hospital while and the lady who was pillion riding survived with minor injuries.

A Case No. 108(11)2024 U/S 281/324(1)/106(1) BNS has been registered at Umiam PS.