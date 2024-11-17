Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Jhansi hospital fire: NHRC seeks detailed report on negligence

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 17: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious note of a fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, claiming the lives of 10 newborns.

NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, requesting a report on the negligence within a week.

The NHRC has deemed the incident a “grave violation” of human rights and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police directing them to submit a detailed report within a week.

In a statement released on Saturday, the commission described the reports of the tragedy as “disturbing” and indicative of negligence by the hospital authorities. It observed that the victims were under the care of a government institution, which failed to ensure their safety. Preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire late Friday night, engulfing the NICU where 54 infants were admitted at the time.

The commission has emphasised the critical need for accountability and detailed clarity on the circumstances leading to the disaster. It has asked the state government to include in its report steps taken to ensure justice for the victims and measures adopted to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed senior officials, including the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police in Jhansi, to submit a preliminary report on the incident.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, accompanied by Principal Secretary, Health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, visited the site on Saturday to oversee rescue operations and assess the damage.

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital officials reported that while 45 infants were rescued, 16 remain in critical condition.

–IANS

Previous article
DMK in election mode, Assembly in-charges to submit reports
Next article
PM Modi must ‘work towards restoring peace’ in violence-hit Manipur: Rahul Gandhi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC seeks explanation from registry for accepting counter affidavit from non-party

New Delhi, Nov 17 : A 2-judge Bench of the Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the...
NATIONAL

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been implemented in Amravati after a mob attacked former   during...
NATIONAL

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the alleged financial fraud and money laundering through lottery...
NATIONAL

J&K L-G chairs high-level security review meet

Jammu, Nov 17 : J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is chairing a high-level security meeting on Sunday in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC seeks explanation from registry for accepting counter affidavit from non-party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 17 : A 2-judge Bench of...

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

NATIONAL 0
Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been...

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing...
Load more

Popular news

SC seeks explanation from registry for accepting counter affidavit from non-party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 17 : A 2-judge Bench of...

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

NATIONAL 0
Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been...

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge