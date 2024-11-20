Conrad takes stock of ongoing projects in New Shillong Township

Shillong, Nov 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today inspected some of the ongoing urban projects in New Shillong Township, namely, the second phase of the IT Park, 400-Seater Working Women’s Hostel, New Secretariat, Skill Park and Prime Innovation Hub.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the New Four Lane road and the Proposed conversion of the existing Two Lane Road into Four Lane. The Four Lane Road will have dedicated cycling tracks, Utility Ducts, Footpaths, green space etc.

He informed that all the buildings in the New Shillong Township and the administrative city will be modern and futuristic buildings. “We are trying to make this entire zone and the administrative city into a modern city keeping in mind the next 50 years of overall governance and ensuring that the requirements are seen from the futuristic view,” he said.

He also said that the shift of administrative city to New Shillong would decongest Shillong city besides providing a modern and strong infrastructure for future generations.

The Chief Minister also informed that all developments in New Shillong Township are taking place in a piece meal but is a part of the larger plan and vision for the city the state.

“It is being planned and implemented in a structured manner to ensure sustainability, efficiency keeping in mind the urban biodiversity to prosper and develop as a state,” he informed.

Also present during the inspection of sites was Deputy Chief Minister and Minister, Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar.