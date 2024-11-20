Wednesday, November 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Conrad takes stock of ongoing projects in New Shillong Township

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today inspected some of the ongoing urban projects in New Shillong Township, namely, the second phase of the IT Park, 400-Seater Working Women’s Hostel, New Secretariat, Skill Park and Prime Innovation Hub.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the New Four Lane road and the Proposed conversion of the existing Two Lane Road into Four Lane. The Four Lane Road will have dedicated cycling tracks, Utility Ducts, Footpaths, green space etc.

He informed that all the buildings in the New Shillong Township and the administrative city will be modern and futuristic buildings. “We are trying to make this entire zone and the administrative city into a modern city keeping in mind the next 50 years of overall governance and ensuring that the requirements are seen from the futuristic view,” he said.

He also said that the shift of administrative city to New Shillong would decongest Shillong city besides providing a modern and strong infrastructure for future generations.
The Chief Minister also informed that all developments in New Shillong Township are taking place in a piece meal but is a part of the larger plan and vision for the city the state.

“It is being planned and implemented in a structured manner to ensure sustainability, efficiency keeping in mind the urban biodiversity to prosper and develop as a state,” he informed.
Also present during the inspection of sites was Deputy Chief Minister and Minister, Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Previous article
Curtains down on lit fest in Shillong
Next article
Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amid flak, Himanta defends move to rename Karimganj

Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday defended the state government’s decision to rename...
MEGHALAYA

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared as the Brand Ambassador for Assam Rifles Half Marathon, ...
NATIONAL

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asserted that “terrorists” who kill innocent women and...
MEGHALAYA

Curtains down on lit fest in Shillong

Shillong, Nov 20: Curtains came down on the 4th edition of the ‘pink themed’ lit fest on Wednesday....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amid flak, Himanta defends move to rename Karimganj

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared...

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh...
Load more

Popular news

Amid flak, Himanta defends move to rename Karimganj

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared...

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge