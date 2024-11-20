Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asserted that “terrorists” who kill innocent women and children have no place in a civilised society and the perpetrators of violence in the strife-torn state would soon be held accountable.

In a video message on social media, the chief minister condemned the horrific killing of three innocent children and three women after being taken hostage at Jiribam recently.

“Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killing of innocent children and three women after being taken hostage at Jiribam. Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilised society,” he said.

Singh assured that the hunt for the perpetrators of the terror attack was underway and that they would soon be brought to justice. He also expressed gratitude to the CRPF and state police forces for their decisive action to neutralise 10 terrorists and save inmates of a camp for internally displaced persons recently.

“Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is currently underway and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions. During this attack, about 40 to 50 heavily armed terrorists launched an assault on internally displaced persons residing in relief camps at Borobekera. Their aim was to spread fear and destruction,” he said.

“However, thanks to the timely and decisive response of the CRPF personnel, their attack was repelled and 10 terrorists were neutralised on the spot, thereby saving innocent lives. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the CRPF and state forces for their commitment to duty,” the chief minister said.

Singh had on Monday chaired a crucial meeting with ruling MLAs, condemning the killing of women and children in Jiribam and pledging firm action against the perpetrators. Key decisions on the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and strengthening law and order were also taken to ensure peace and stability in the state.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur districts.