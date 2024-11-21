Advise NEHU students to end hunger strike: HC to officials

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday directed the authorities to apprise and advise the striking students of NEHU of any medical risk associated with their indefinite hunger strike and take such steps as are necessary in accordance with law.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee issued the order while hearing a PIL pertaining to the strike by the NEHU students.

Hours after the order was issued, the agitating students decided to temporarily suspend their indefinite hunger strike.

“DSGI N Mozika handed up to this court a communication dated November 19, 2024 with which was attached an order dated November 14, 2024 of the department of Higher Education Ministry of Education, Government of India, which stated that the Ministry of Education has decided to constitute a committee to inquire into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within NEHU,” the court said.

All counsel including Advocate General Amit Kumar, DSGI and S Sen, counsel representing NEHU, expressed concern over the continuing hunger strike by a section of the students. They were of the view that considering the fact that winter is setting in and it is becoming exceedingly colder, the chance of deterioration of health of the striking students is greater with the passage of time and that this hunger strike should end.

“Furthermore, this communication of the central government should persuade them to call off the hunger strike. This would facilitate the resumption of normal functioning of the university…” the court said.

“For us to pass any substantive order, it is essential that our earlier order dated November 13 and the said communication of the Education Ministry dated November 19 along with the office order dated November 14 be made known to the students’ unions,” the court said.

The PIL has been listed for hearing on November 22.