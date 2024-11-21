Thursday, November 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Advise NEHU students to end hunger strike: HC to officials

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday directed the authorities to apprise and advise the striking students of NEHU of any medical risk associated with their indefinite hunger strike and take such steps as are necessary in accordance with law.
The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee issued the order while hearing a PIL pertaining to the strike by the NEHU students.
Hours after the order was issued, the agitating students decided to temporarily suspend their indefinite hunger strike.
“DSGI N Mozika handed up to this court a communication dated November 19, 2024 with which was attached an order dated November 14, 2024 of the department of Higher Education Ministry of Education, Government of India, which stated that the Ministry of Education has decided to constitute a committee to inquire into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within NEHU,” the court said.
All counsel including Advocate General Amit Kumar, DSGI and S Sen, counsel representing NEHU, expressed concern over the continuing hunger strike by a section of the students. They were of the view that considering the fact that winter is setting in and it is becoming exceedingly colder, the chance of deterioration of health of the striking students is greater with the passage of time and that this hunger strike should end.
“Furthermore, this communication of the central government should persuade them to call off the hunger strike. This would facilitate the resumption of normal functioning of the university…” the court said.
“For us to pass any substantive order, it is essential that our earlier order dated November 13 and the said communication of the Education Ministry dated November 19 along with the office order dated November 14 be made known to the students’ unions,” the court said.
The PIL has been listed for hearing on November 22.

Previous article
NEHU submits internal report to Edn Ministry
Next article
ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual Shillong Literary Festival concluded on Wednesday, leaving attendees with...
MEGHALAYA

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) sleuths conducted search operations at 22 premises in...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU submits internal report to Edn Ministry

VC in-charge refuses to divulge confidential details SHILLONG, Nov 20: The internal committee constituted by NEHU Vice Chancellor in...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to construct futuristic administrative city in NST

Smart City project gets integrated control boost SHILLONG, Nov 20: The state government is planning to come up with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual...

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement...

NEHU submits internal report to Edn Ministry

MEGHALAYA 0
VC in-charge refuses to divulge confidential details SHILLONG, Nov 20:...
Load more

Popular news

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual...

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement...

NEHU submits internal report to Edn Ministry

MEGHALAYA 0
VC in-charge refuses to divulge confidential details SHILLONG, Nov 20:...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge