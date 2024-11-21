NEHU submits internal report to Edn Ministry

VC in-charge refuses to divulge confidential details

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The internal committee constituted by NEHU Vice Chancellor in charge, Nirmalendu Saha submitted it report to the Ministry of Education on Wednesday afternoon.

Prof Saha said he will not be able to disclose the details of the report.

He told reporters that he was given a task by the ministry to provide some documents relevant to the grievances of the different stakeholders of the university.

“I was able to submit the report via email to the ministry according to the information sought by the ministry with the help of my officers and a few members from the teaching community,” he said.

Replying to a query, Prof Saha said he cannot share any details of the report since they are highly confidential.

“The ministry also asked me not to disclose anything. You will come to know in due course of time. So let it remain confidential, otherwise the inquiry may be affected,” he said.

When asked if they have managed to prepare a strong report against Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and his colleagues, he said he cannot say if they have managed to build a strong case before the ministry.

“Whatever information they wanted has been provided. Now, it is up to the two-member committee to decide whether these are tenable or whether they will go in favour or against Prof Shukla. It is the committee who decides about it,” Prof Saha said.

He asserted that his job was only to submit the report to the ministry as directed.

Stating that he will not give the exact date when the two-member committee will visit the university, the VC in charge said they are expected to visit the university soon.

Meanwhile, he requested the protesting students to allow classes to resume since they had not called off their protest totally.

“I have appealed to them to allow research scholars to work since they are suffering because practicals are pending and their samples are getting spoiled since it is a time-bound thing. There is a deadline for the submission of the PhD thesis and so all are getting expired,” Prof Saha said.

Stating that he has appealed to the students to relax their agitation for the research scholars, he said they will brief him about their decision on Thursday morning.

He, however, said the students will probably allow the functioning of the university offices on Thursday.

“So, we have to wait for some more time. I am on the job and let’s see how early I can succeed in convincing them that the classes should also start,” he said.

Prof Saha further said his priority after assuming charge was to appeal to the students to end their indefinite hunger strike since they are like his children and he cannot see them suffer.

He observed that they are torturing themselves by continuing with the hunger strike as it badly affects their health.

Prof Saha acknowledged the cooperation of everyone including civil societies, local Dorbar Shnongs and officers including the Chief Secretary for appealing to the students to call off the strike.

“I am happy since they have decided to suspend their hunger strike till something comes up from the ministry,” he added.