Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual Shillong Literary Festival concluded on Wednesday, leaving attendees with a mix of cultural, literary, and artistic memories. With a record-breaking footfall of close to 15,000 for the three days, the festival saw immense enthusiasm from the public, marking it the most successful edition so far.

The festival kicked off with 3,500 attendees on the first day, which rose to 6,000 on the second day and more than doubled on the final day.

Local wine shops, often frequented by visitors during such events, experienced a significant surge in sales, with 200–300 bottles of wine sold over the three days. By the end of the festival, most shops had almost run out of stock.

The final day began with an engaging session featuring Firat Sunel, Ambassador of Türkiye to India. Sunel, a state guest, presented his latest book, The Lighthouse Family, and discussed its themes of Turkish culture, tradition, politics, and history. Set during the Second World War and narrated through the eyes of a boy living in a lighthouse, the book delves into how historical fiction can deepen readers’ understanding of different cultures.

The discussion touched upon the role of literature in bridging cultural gaps and was moderated by Director of Tourism, Cyril Diengdoh. Reflecting on the event, Diengdoh noted the festival’s growing stature, with collaborations this year including North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and other educational institutes.

In his keynote address during the closing ceremony, Sunel extended an invitation for Meghalaya’s musicians to perform in Türkiye, emphasising the state’s reputation as a “heaven of music.” He fondly recalled his previous visit to Meghalaya with a group of foreign diplomats, where Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had humorously claimed, “The best musicians in India are from Meghalaya.”

Sunel added, “Thanks to this festival, I once again witnessed the extraordinary talent this state possesses. I hope to see Meghalaya’s musicians participate in literary and cultural events in Türkiye.”

The festival’s agenda offered something for everyone, from literature and oral storytelling to film and animation. Sessions included discussions such as The Lighthouse Family: A Candid Conversation with Ambassador Firat Sunel, Stories Alive: The Power and Magic of Oral Storytelling, and Crafting Words: The Art of Storytelling in Animation and Film.

A standout session was Words on Screen: Bollywood and Northeast, which explored the intersection of Northeast India’s stories with mainstream Indian cinema. Another session, Travel: The World and Northeast India, highlighted the unique narratives emerging from the region’s diverse landscapes and cultures.

The publishing industry also had its moment with Publishing Unveiled: The Art of Fact and Fiction, which delved into the challenges and opportunities in modern publishing.

The festival beyond books and ideas also served as a cultural hub, drawing thousands of visitors. Local businesses, including wine shops, thrived during the event, as attendees indulged in the local flavours and crafts.

The grand finale was a performance of Mamma Mia! by students of St. Edmund’s School, which captivated the audience and brought the festival to a celebratory close.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who served as the guest of honour, called the festival the “most successful event ever” and discussed its role in promoting tourism and culture.

For a change, the festival saw an unexpected shift in dynamics as the usual VIP hullabaloo was notably absent, especially when the much anticipated play, Mamma Mia! was performed by the students of St Edmund’s School.

In a refreshing departure from tradition, ministers and bureaucrats, accustomed to reserved seats and preferential treatment, were seen blending in with the crowd, scouting for chairs like regular attendees.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma also was seen blending in the crowd and having fun with his family.

The festival, which attracted thousands over its three-day run, followed a first-come, first-serve seating arrangement, leaving even high-ranking officials to navigate the bustling venue alongside students, professionals, and literature enthusiasts.