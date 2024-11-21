Thursday, November 21, 2024
Tradition and modernity now adorn Assam Assembly premises

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Nov 21: The Assam Legislative Assembly complex now has multiple facilities, including a command-and-control centre, cafeteria, digital corridor and a sandstone monolith pillar representing ancient Assam.

Inaugurating the facilities at the Assembly complex at Dispur here, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts of Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary; Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, and the Assembly’s officials and staff for their significant role in modernising the Assembly.

“This transformation, achieved through IT-enabled initiatives, includes the sandstone monolithic pillar – an exquisite sculpture reflecting the historical legacy of the ancient Kachari kingdom of Assam,” Sarma said.

The new additions reflect the Assembly’s effort to harmonise tradition with modernity, showcasing Assam’s cultural heritage alongside digital advancements.

The chief minister emphasised that these initiatives were part of a broader effort to modernise the Assembly through technology while simultaneously preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

He highlighted the vital role Assam’s tribal communities play in the state’s cultural identity, noting that their vibrant art, cultural practices and traditions are essential components of Assam’s legacy.

Sarma said the region’s illustrious history can come to life through such cultural expressions, including historical remnants of the Kachari Kingdom, which hold an enduring place in the history of Northeast India.

Expressing his delight at unveiling a replica of the Kachari Kingdom’s monolithic pillar within the Assembly complex, Sarma emphasised that the installation represents a lasting commitment to conserving and promoting tribal art, culture, and heritage.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment towards preserving the cultural heritage of tribal communities.

In line with the commitment, he said tribal freedom fighters from the Northeast, including Dimasa leader Sambhudhan Phonglo, Rani Gaidinliu of Nagaland, Bir Tikendrajit Singh of Manipur, Ratanmani Reang of Tripura, Helen Lepcha of Sikkim, U Tirot Sing Syiem of Meghalaya, Ropuiliani of Mizoram and Moje Riba of Arunachal Pradesh, have been honoured with statues at the Amrit Udyan in Hengrabari here.

Additionally, Sarma highlighted the establishment of the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, reflecting the state government’s commitment to preserving the traditions and beliefs of the indigenous communities of the region.

