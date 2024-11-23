Govt to now implement 10% levy on minor minerals

SHILLONG, Nov 22: The state government on Friday informed that it will begin charging a 10 percent levy on minor minerals used in construction, in line with the latest Schedule of Rates by the PWD.

The funds will contribute to the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Reclamation Fund (MMMRF).

In an office memorandum issued on Friday, the Commissioner & Secretary of Meghalaya, Forest & Environment Department, stated, “As directed by the High Court, a sum to the extent of not less than ten percent of the sale proceeds of the minerals extracted under the license or lease deed as provided in the judgment of the Supreme Court in Goa Foundation’s case and being in accordance with the principle that a ‘polluter shall pay’ shall be deposited by the exporter/miner of the minor minerals in the aforesaid Meghalaya Minor Mineral Reclamation Fund.”

The memorandum further directed all user agencies and departments to ensure that contractors involved in construction projects, who use minor minerals from mines or quarries, collect the 10 per cent levy from their bills.

According to the government, the amount should be deposited into the designated bank account of the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Reclamation Fund, with the details provided in the memorandum.