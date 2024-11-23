Group opposes Swiggy-PharmaEasy collaboration for delivery of meds

SHILLONG, Nov 22: The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has strongly objected to the proposed collaboration between Swiggy Instamart and PharmaEasy for ten-minute medicine deliveries via dark stores, contending that the same may lead to potential violations of legal standards and significant public health risks.

AIOCD president JS Shinde expressed concerns that the partnership may bypass critical safeguards, such as proper prescription verification and patient identification, posing a threat to public health.

The organisation further warned that the ultra-fast delivery model could lead to increased risks of expired or counterfeit medicines being distributed, endangering patient safety.

“In such a model, it is impossible to meet quality standards,” the AIOCD stated.

Highlighting another concern, the AIOCD noted that the unregulated operations of e-pharmacies could exacerbate antimicrobial resistance (AMR), undermining government efforts to combat this growing health threat.

“Such partnerships undermine the efforts to fight AMR,” the organisation emphasised.

It also urged the government to thoroughly review these issues and introduce stringent measures to ensure safe and reliable healthcare for citizens.

Echoing these concerns, the Meghalaya Healthcare Association, which is affiliated with the AIOCD, also opposed any agreement between e-pharmacies and platforms like Swiggy.

The state body stated that such partnerships could pose a serious threat to patient safety and public health.