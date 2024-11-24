Sunday, November 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt clueless on relocation; hawkers decide to camp in Khyndai Lad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The Meghalaya government appears to be totally clueless on relocating the hawkers and street vendors from Khyndai Lad even as the deadline for the same expires on Sunday.
The hawkers, who are protesting the move, have set up camp in Khyndai Lad in a bid to resist any attempt to evict or relocate them.
Hawkers were seen doing business till 11 pm on Saturday as a mark of protest even as most of them came prepared to camp for the night in Khyndai Lad.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh who has been issuing timelines after timelines to remove the hawkers and make the Khyndai Lad stretch a pedestrian zone, now seems to be shifting the entire responsibility of removing the hawkers to the Urban Affairs Department.
Lyngdoh had recently promised to relocate the hawkers by November 24.
He said the matter of relocation should be taken up with the Urban Affairs Department as the Tourism Department only wanted to give a facelift to the Khyndai Lad stretch by making it a pedestrian and tourist-friendly zone.
Denying the allegations that attempts are being made to relocate the hawkers without holding any consultations, he said multiple meetings were held and even a committee was constituted to discuss the same last year and it even had representatives of vendors and hawkers.
He also said that the process of identification of the vendors and the space for relocation was done by the Shillong Municipal Board and a meeting to discuss the same was held as recently as two weeks back.
When asked about the deadline for the hawkers which expires on Sunday, Lyngdoh said the deadline was indicated to them by Commissioner and Secretary of Urban Affairs, Vijay Kumar.
Asked what action the government will take in case the hawkers refuse to move out of Khyndai Lad, he said the government will take stock of the situation if the need arises.

Previous article
Musicians returning home to bolster local music scene: Paul
Next article
Meghalaya govt orders probe into deaths in Assam rehab
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Features

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a vivid saffron on Saturday as it swept aside the...
MEGHALAYA

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party on Saturday wrested Gambegre, a Congress citadel, months after...
MEGHALAYA

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous Minority Tribals Forum (MIMTF) of Garo Hills on Saturday...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to spend Rs 38 crore on stadium upgrade

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 23: The state government will spend an additional amount of Rs 38.89 crore for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

Features 0
MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a...

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party...

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous...
Load more

Popular news

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

Features 0
MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a...

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party...

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge