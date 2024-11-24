Sunday, November 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Unfinished roadworks tarnish Shillong’s aesthetic appeal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Despite the state government claims of transforming Shillong into a modern city, the unfinished project works are tarnishing the city’s aesthetics.
From the IGP Point onwards, stretches of road have been dug up for weeks, with no effort made to cover the patches with bitumen.
The same issue is evident along the stretch from GS Road to Motphran, where roadwork has left the surface in a deteriorated state.
The state government’s failure to repair these patches has resulted in dusty roads, with loose stone gravel posing a significant risk to commuters.
During the rainy season, these unfinished sections act as natural drains, allowing water to flow unchecked.
In addition to these prominent locations, several other areas across the state capital are similarly neglected after roadwork, casting doubt on the state government’s commitment to urban development and maintenance.
It may be mentioned that last month, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh had informed that Meghalaya’s tourism sector has attracted infrastructural projects worth more than Rs 400 crore with funding from the Asian Development Bank and the state plan.
he had also informed that Rs 191 crore from ADB and Rs 227 crore from the state plan would be utilised for various tourism-related activities.

Previous article
Indian, int’l scientists discover new frog species in Garo Hills
Next article
Objection to AO’s meet amid internal boundary dispute concerns
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Features

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a vivid saffron on Saturday as it swept aside the...
MEGHALAYA

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party on Saturday wrested Gambegre, a Congress citadel, months after...
MEGHALAYA

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous Minority Tribals Forum (MIMTF) of Garo Hills on Saturday...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to spend Rs 38 crore on stadium upgrade

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 23: The state government will spend an additional amount of Rs 38.89 crore for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

Features 0
MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a...

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party...

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous...
Load more

Popular news

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

Features 0
MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a...

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party...

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge