Unfinished roadworks tarnish Shillong’s aesthetic appeal

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Despite the state government claims of transforming Shillong into a modern city, the unfinished project works are tarnishing the city’s aesthetics.

From the IGP Point onwards, stretches of road have been dug up for weeks, with no effort made to cover the patches with bitumen.

The same issue is evident along the stretch from GS Road to Motphran, where roadwork has left the surface in a deteriorated state.

The state government’s failure to repair these patches has resulted in dusty roads, with loose stone gravel posing a significant risk to commuters.

During the rainy season, these unfinished sections act as natural drains, allowing water to flow unchecked.

In addition to these prominent locations, several other areas across the state capital are similarly neglected after roadwork, casting doubt on the state government’s commitment to urban development and maintenance.

It may be mentioned that last month, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh had informed that Meghalaya’s tourism sector has attracted infrastructural projects worth more than Rs 400 crore with funding from the Asian Development Bank and the state plan.

he had also informed that Rs 191 crore from ADB and Rs 227 crore from the state plan would be utilised for various tourism-related activities.