Meghalaya to participate in 3rd North East Masters Table Tennis

Shillong, Nov 25: A team from Meghalaya is going to participate in 3rd North East Masters Table Tennis Championships 2024 which is scheduled from November 28 to 30, in Kohima.

The eight member team will play in 40+, 50+, 60+ age category and will depart from Shillong a day before the event starts. 27-11-24.

Meghalaya squad:

1. AG West

2. Santanu Ghosh

3.Joel Roy Nongbri

4.R B Das

5. B. Dasgupta

6. S.Pyngrope

7. Suraj Joshi

8. Harendra Singha.