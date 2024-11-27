Wednesday, November 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

More than 500 youths submit nominations for MPYC elections

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 26: Over 500 youths have submitted their nominations for internal elections to various posts of office-bearers within Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC).
Informing this here on Tuesday, MPYC election coordinator, Banphira Basaiawmoit, said, “We are pleased to announce that over 500 young individuals have submitted their nominations for various positions which concluded yesterday.”
Highlighting the democratic significance of the event, Basaiawmoit said, “In celebration of the largest democratic exercise among the youth of the nation, the Indian Youth Congress continues its commitment to a transparent and fair election process for the office bearers of the Youth Congress in Meghalaya.”
It was also informed that the nomination process for positions such as state president, general secretary and other  state-level office-bearers has now been successfully completed.
Expressing gratitude to the participants, Basaiawmoit said, “We would like to express our gratitude to all the youth who have participated in this process. We also encourage more young people across the state to vote for the state president and other district presidents using the same app.”
Emphasising the importance of the elections, he added, “This is a valuable opportunity to actively engage in the democratic process and become part of this transformative movement.”

 

