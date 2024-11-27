Wednesday, November 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

EJH court convicts man in POCSO case

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The Special Judge of the POCSO Court, East Jaintia Hills, has convicted Henry, alias Jen Pale, of offences punishable under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC.
The case, registered under Khliehriat Police Station (Case No. 112(06)2018) under Sections 5(m)(n)/6 of the POCSO Act, was investigated by WPI O. Tyngkan. Following the investigation, the charge sheet was filed on July 31, 2018, which was succeeded by legal proceedings.
Meanwhile, Henry has been sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and fined Rs 20,000. Additionally, he was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment for the offence under Section 506 of the IPC.

