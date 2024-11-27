Wednesday, November 27, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Workshop
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in association with the Meghalaya government, conducted the ‘B-Ready Firm Sensitisation Workshop’ here on Tuesday. According to a statement here, the workshop focused on key infrastructure domains of utility services, including power, water and internet, along with strategic assessments of business locations. “Aimed at bridging policy formulation gaps with ground-level realities, the event brought together government officials, industry stakeholders, and relevant firms to comprehensively examine and address critical challenges within the business ecosystem,” the statement said.

Office-bearers
The Cantonment Harijan Community Welfare Organisation recently held its general body meeting in the city and elected office-bearers to its new executive body. According to a statement here, following the meeting, Raju Singh was elected chairman/legal advisor, Jagir Singh as chairman, Pratap Singh as president/headman, Jeetendra Singh as vice president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, among others.

Previous article
Principal Secretary FR Kharkongor administers the ‘Read the Preamble’ pledge to the officials and staff at the premises of the Main Secretariat Building, Shillong, as part of the commemoration of 75th Constitution Day.
Next article
More than 500 youths submit nominations for MPYC elections
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Today in City

A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of LBGTQIA+ Community Members’ will be organised by the DLSA,...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has impressed on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

Hills Festival returns to Umiam Lake on Dec 6

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The highly anticipated fifth edition of the Hills Festival is all set to return on...
MEGHALAYA

Tura MP picks holes in scholarship process, seeks immediate reforms

SHILLONG, Nov 26: Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Tuesday raised concerns over persistent scholarship-related issues in Meghalaya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of...

KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...

Hills Festival returns to Umiam Lake on Dec 6

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 26: The highly anticipated fifth edition of...
Load more

Popular news

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of...

KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...

Hills Festival returns to Umiam Lake on Dec 6

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 26: The highly anticipated fifth edition of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge