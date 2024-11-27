News Capsule

Workshop

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in association with the Meghalaya government, conducted the ‘B-Ready Firm Sensitisation Workshop’ here on Tuesday. According to a statement here, the workshop focused on key infrastructure domains of utility services, including power, water and internet, along with strategic assessments of business locations. “Aimed at bridging policy formulation gaps with ground-level realities, the event brought together government officials, industry stakeholders, and relevant firms to comprehensively examine and address critical challenges within the business ecosystem,” the statement said.

Office-bearers

The Cantonment Harijan Community Welfare Organisation recently held its general body meeting in the city and elected office-bearers to its new executive body. According to a statement here, following the meeting, Raju Singh was elected chairman/legal advisor, Jagir Singh as chairman, Pratap Singh as president/headman, Jeetendra Singh as vice president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, among others.