Congress free to appeal against decision: Speaker

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: With Congress threatening legal action, Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma has stated that the party is at liberty to appeal against his decision approving the merger of three Congress MLAs with the National People’s Party (NPP) as legally valid.

“It is a democratic setup, and everyone has the right to appeal. I have given my decision, and the ruling stands,” he said, adding that the Congress party is welcome to challenge the decision.

Sangma explained that such decisions are carefully considered. “We study the content, refer the matter to legal experts, and only after taking legal advice do we reach a conclusion,” he said.

The opposition Congress now has only one legislator remaining after three of its four MLAs joined the NPP.