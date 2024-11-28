ERDF Barak Talent Fest fosters Science & Tech among rural students

Patharkandi & Badarpur, Karimganj, November 28 : The ERD Foundation Guwahati has launched the Barak Talent Fest 2024 as part of its Founder’s Day celebrations, aiming to ignite interest in science and technology among rural students. This three-day festival, hosted by ERDF institutions across the Barak Valley, features a unique Space and Drone Technology Exhibition—a first for the region—alongside a host of talent competitions and the Fit India Marathon 2024, engaging students, parents, and educators, according to a Press release.

Today’s event at Central Public School Patharkandi (CPSP) was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Prof. Satyadeo Poddar, Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Bir Bikram University, Tripura; Prof. Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University; along with Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Founder Chancellor of USTM and Chairman of ERDF; Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM and Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM. Tomorrow, the event will be held at Central Public School Badarpur (CPSB) where the chief guest is Dr. R.M. Pant, Vice Chancellor of Assam University.

As ERDF gears up for its Silver Jubilee Celebration in 2025, Shri Mahbubul Hoque emphasized the organization’s commitment to rural education: “Our mission is to enlighten rural students about science and technology. Establishing schools in rural areas and organizing initiatives like the space and drone camp reflects our vision to empower these children. By next year, we plan to add 10 more schools to further this mission.”

The Foundation has outlined ambitious plans for its jubilee year, including mass marriage programs, widow rehabilitation, establishment of shelter homes for children and the elderly, and large-scale tree plantations. Additionally, there are plans for science awareness camps, rural libraries, skill training, and scholarships, all aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.

During the Founder’s Day celebration, the ERDF institutions in Barak Valley including CPSP, CPSB, KNB Women’s College Badarpur, and Allama TR College of Pharmacy Badarpur organized the Barak Talent Fest 2024. Activities in the two schools included inter-school debates, science model competitions, arts and crafts exhibitions, essay writing, poem and song composition and presentation, cultural performances, among others. Winners were felicitated with attractive cash prizes and trophies by the esteemed delegates. The event also featured the presentation of the Founder’s Excellence Award 2024, honoring outstanding teachers from both schools.

Another key feature of the celebration in the two schools is the Fit India Marathon, organized as part of the 6th edition of Fit India Week under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. This initiative highlighted the importance of physical fitness alongside intellectual and cultural pursuits.

Looking ahead, ERDF’s future plans under Vision 2030 include establishing a 200-bedded hospital in Patharkandi, a dental college, a regional nursing institute, and a women’s medical college in the Barak Valley. Other initiatives include the promotion of rural schools, the establishment of a science village, and support for small businesses and rural entrepreneurship through microfinance. These efforts reflect ERDF’s dedication to fostering holistic development in the region, combining education, healthcare, and community welfare.

Barak Talent Fest 2024 sets the tone for what promises to be a remarkable journey into ERDF’s silver jubilee year and beyond, reinforcing its legacy of building a brighter future for rural students and communities.