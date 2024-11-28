In a first, NE to witness India’s largest science fest at IIT-G from Nov 30

Guwahati, Nov 28: The 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF), the largest science event in the country till date, will be organised at Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) from November 30 to December 3, 2024.

This is the first time that Northeast India will witness the festival where thousands of participants come together annually to foster scientific collaboration, inspire young minds and propel economic growth through scientific approaches.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is the nodal department for this year’s IISF, while a constituent laboratory of CSIR, National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram), is coordinating the four-day festival.

The theme of the 10th edition of IISF is “Transforming India into a Science and Technology driven Global Manufacturing Hub”, reflecting the government’s aim to merge science and technology with industrial growth to make India a global leader in manufacturing.

To begin with, IISF 2024 has one special event, “Chandrayaan – The Museum of the Moon,” where an artistic model by British artist Luke Jerram will be placed among the attendees to showcase and celebrate India’s success of the Chandrayaan Mission.

Among various key events, conclaves and workshops lined up during the festival, the “Science Odyssey of the North East” will address the challenges that hinder growth of science and technology in the Northeast and discuss the ways of promotion of science and technology in the region.

“The Taste of the Hills – North East Food Street” will showcase the food heritage of the Northeast while the “North East Symphony- North East Cultural Fest” will portray the region’s diverse traditions, customs and arts through music, dance, crafts and traditional practices.

A unique festival of science society engagement, initiated in the year 2015, the first IISF was organised at IIT Delhi. Vijnana Bharati, a science movement of India, conceptualised the science festival.