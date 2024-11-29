Friday, November 29, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNews Alert

CRISIL reaffirms strong credit ratings for Adani Group firms

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 29:  CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its strong credit ratings for Adani Group companies in its latest report released on Friday. “Adani Group has sufficient liquidity and operational cash flows to meet its debt obligations and committed capex plans over the medium term,” the CRISIL report states.

Despite recent legal developments, including a US indictment followed by materially false and misleading coverage, the agency has maintained a positive outlook on the group’s companies and entities. The agency highlighted the group’s robust financial profile, strong business fundamentals, and diversified infrastructure assets.

“These ratings are driven largely by the strength of their business and financial risk profiles. They, among other factors, consider the steadiness of cash flows, the infrastructure nature of assets with long concession periods, and the extent of cash flow cushions,” the CRISIL report stated.

CRISL said that it has rated 28 companies of the Adani Group. For the fiscal year 2024, the Adani Group reported a healthy EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of approximately Rs 82,917 crore, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.19 times.

The group’s cash balance exceeded Rs 53,000 crore across eight listed operating entities as of September 2024. Additionally, CRISIL noted that certain Adani Group entities benefit from their association with the larger group, which is one of India’s leading infrastructure conglomerates.

This affiliation provides additional flexibility and support. Emphasizing the group’s diverse infrastructure portfolio, which spans sectors such as energy, transportation, and utilities, the report pointed out that the group’s strong market position and ability to adjust capital expenditures contribute to its financial resilience.

While acknowledging the potential impact of the ongoing legal proceedings, the agency will continue to closely monitor the situation and any potential regulatory, judicial, or governmental actions that may affect the group’s financial position and operations, the report said.

IANS

Previous article
Centre approves Rs 200 crore for iconic tourist places in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Next article
Centre declares snakebites a notifiable disease in India
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Centre okays Rs 3,296 crore package for tourist spots in 23 states, PM Modi says focus to continue

New Delhi, Nov 29:  The Centre on Friday approved an investment of Rs 3,295.76 crore for taking up...
NATIONAL

Schools, colleges reopen in six Manipur districts after 2-week closure

Imphal, Nov 29: After two weeks of closure, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities...
NATIONAL

Bangladesh continues to target Hindus, freezes bank accounts of Chinmoy Krishna Das and 16 others associated with Iskcon

Dhaka, Nov 29: In spite of facing a severe backlash from Hindus all over the world over the...
NATIONAL

Indian Navy seizes 500 kg of meth in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, Nov 29: In a joint operation, the Indian Navy, with support from the Sri Lankan Navy,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre okays Rs 3,296 crore package for tourist spots in 23 states, PM Modi says focus to continue

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 29:  The Centre on Friday approved...

Schools, colleges reopen in six Manipur districts after 2-week closure

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Nov 29: After two weeks of closure, regular...

Bangladesh continues to target Hindus, freezes bank accounts of Chinmoy Krishna Das and 16 others associated with Iskcon

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Nov 29: In spite of facing a severe...
Load more

Popular news

Centre okays Rs 3,296 crore package for tourist spots in 23 states, PM Modi says focus to continue

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 29:  The Centre on Friday approved...

Schools, colleges reopen in six Manipur districts after 2-week closure

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Nov 29: After two weeks of closure, regular...

Bangladesh continues to target Hindus, freezes bank accounts of Chinmoy Krishna Das and 16 others associated with Iskcon

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Nov 29: In spite of facing a severe...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge