Saturday, November 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 30: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “attacked” with water by a protestor on Saturday while he was undertaking a padyatra in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar colony. The attacker was detained by police. T

he attacker was identified as Ashok Jha. The reason behind the “water attack” was not clear. AAP supporters blamed BJP workers for the attack, a charge dismissed by the Delhi BJP which questioned why only Kejriwal gets targeted ahead of elections, despite enjoying a security cover. The AAP said in a social media post claiming that even a former CM of Delhi is now not secure in the city.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited the Panchsheel Park colony in the same Greater Kailash constituency to meet the family of 64-year-old Rohit Kumar Alagh who was murdered on Monday. After meeting the family, the AAP National Convenor said, “The family of the victim is in deep shock.” Kejriwal said the murder in Panchsheel Park, which is considered one of the most posh colonies in the city, exposed that no one is safe in the city.

In Delhi, elderly people like Alagh are feeling insecure and businessmen are getting extortion calls, Kejriwal said, highlighting the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital. “There is panic in Delhi with the spurt in crime and I want to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to control crime. I hope things will improve in the near future,” he said. The Delhi BJP condemned all forms of violent protests but described the incident of throwing water on Kejriwal as an “old wine in a new bottle”.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said elections are held across the country, and leaders participate in campaigns under varying levels of security. However, such bizarre incidents occur only with Arvind Kejriwal during every Assembly election.

“Delhiites are questioning why such events always happen with Arvind Kejriwal,” he said, pointing that the incident has proven correct Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva’s recent prediction that the AAP convenor would orchestrate a repeat of the “slap incident” of 2019 when a man had attacked him during a road show.

IANS

Previous article
Dhaka-bound bus from Tripura meets with accident; no casualties
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Dhaka-bound bus from Tripura meets with accident; no casualties

Agartala, Nov 30: A bus carrying 28 passengers from both India and Bangladesh met with a minor accident...
NATIONAL

Ranveer Brar blends chaos and fun in his new cooking series

Mumbai, Nov 30: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has been injured, and is unable to cook temporarily. However, he...
NATIONAL

No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad’s people on first post-victory visit

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 30: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Wayanad on Saturday for the...
NATIONAL

BSF officials seek shifting zero-line villages as HM Amit Shah calls for increased vigilance

Kolkata, Nov 30: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah called for increased vigilance along the country's eastern...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Dhaka-bound bus from Tripura meets with accident; no casualties

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Nov 30: A bus carrying 28 passengers from...

Ranveer Brar blends chaos and fun in his new cooking series

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 30: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has been...

No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad’s people on first post-victory visit

NATIONAL 0
Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 30: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi...
Load more

Popular news

Dhaka-bound bus from Tripura meets with accident; no casualties

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Nov 30: A bus carrying 28 passengers from...

Ranveer Brar blends chaos and fun in his new cooking series

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 30: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has been...

No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad’s people on first post-victory visit

NATIONAL 0
Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 30: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge