Sonakshi wants someone to cast her, Zaheer for an ‘Italian mafia movie’

Mumbai, Nov 30: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, who were holidaying in Italy, hilariously asked if someone is casting for an Italian mafia movie to call them. Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures of the two posing all suited up in Italy.

The actress looked edgy in a black suit while she sported a dapper dude look wearing a striped suit. To add some extra drama to the pictures, she added the iconic track from “The Godfather” starring Al Pacino. She wrote as the caption: “Anyone casting for an Italian mafia movie… call us.” Talking about the iconic film “The Godfather”, which was released in 1972, is an epic gangster film directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

It is based on Puzo’s best-selling 1969 novel. The film stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte and Diane Keaton. It is the first installment in The Godfather trilogy, chronicling the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando) from 1945 to 1955.

It focuses on the transformation of his youngest son, Michael Corleone (Pacino), from reluctant family outsider to ruthless mafia boss. Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, ‘Blockbuster’.

