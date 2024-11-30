Saturday, November 30, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Southeast Asia represents 10 pc of HIV global burden: WHO

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Southeast Asia region, including India, has about 3.9 million people living with HIV (PLHIV), representing 10 per cent of the global burden, WHO’s Regional Director, South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, said on Saturday, ahead of World AIDS Day. In the region, 78 per cent of PLHIV knew their status in 2023.

While 66 per cent received lifesaving antiretroviral treatment, 64 per cent had suppressed viral load. Wazed informed that despite treatments, the region also has a high burden (80,000 children and adolescents aged 0-14) due to vertical transmission (mother-to-child); and about 53,000 infants are born with congenital syphilis.

“These children are one too many as there are effective interventions to eliminate mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, labour, and childbirth,” she said. “While we have made significant strides in reducing HIV/AIDS rates through strong national commitments, we must acknowledge the ongoing challenges that persist,” Wazed noted.

In addition, marginalised populations such as men who have sex with men (MSM), sex workers, people who inject drugs, trans and gender-diverse individuals, and prisoners continue to face disproportionate impacts due to stigma, discrimination, and in some cases, criminalisation.

She called for “confronting the inequalities” to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals target of ending AIDS by 2030. Further, Wazed called the theme, “Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right” this year, “a rallying cry for accessible, rights-based healthcare that empowers those affected by HIV/AIDS to live vibrant and fulfilling lives”.

The Regional Director also urged for “boldly tackling the stigma and discrimination that stand as formidable barriers to accessing prevention, treatment, and care”. “On this World AIDS Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the health and rights of all individuals affected by HIV/AIDS,” Wazed said.

IANS

Previous article
Swearing-in of new Maha CM to be held on Dec 5 at Azad Maidan
Next article
Five killed, 20 injured as bus falls into river near Bengal-Sikkim border
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra

New Delhi, Nov 30: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “attacked” with water by a protestor on...
NATIONAL

Dhaka-bound bus from Tripura meets with accident; no casualties

Agartala, Nov 30: A bus carrying 28 passengers from both India and Bangladesh met with a minor accident...
NATIONAL

Ranveer Brar blends chaos and fun in his new cooking series

Mumbai, Nov 30: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has been injured, and is unable to cook temporarily. However, he...
NATIONAL

No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad’s people on first post-victory visit

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 30: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Wayanad on Saturday for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 30: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...

Dhaka-bound bus from Tripura meets with accident; no casualties

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Nov 30: A bus carrying 28 passengers from...

Ranveer Brar blends chaos and fun in his new cooking series

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 30: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has been...
Load more

Popular news

Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 30: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...

Dhaka-bound bus from Tripura meets with accident; no casualties

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Nov 30: A bus carrying 28 passengers from...

Ranveer Brar blends chaos and fun in his new cooking series

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 30: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has been...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge