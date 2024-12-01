Sunday, December 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meeting discusses economic devp in state, NE

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 29: Members of the Indian Economic and Allied Science Association (IEASA) called on Governor CH Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan on Friday to confer about strategies for economic growth and sustainable development in Meghalaya and the Northeastern region.
The interaction centred on key economic challenges, policy frameworks and initiatives to promote sustainable practices.
During the meeting, the Governor highlighted Meghalaya’s potential in sectors such as agriculture, tourism and small-scale industries, advocating for collaboration between academic institutions, policymakers and practitioners to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth.
The IEASA delegation, on the other hand, shared their insights on fostering economic innovation, with a special emphasis on achieving sustainable development goals and engaging local communities in developmental processes.

Meghalaya Nuggets
Union min all praise for state’s Early Childhood Devp Mission
