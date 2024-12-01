Meghalaya Nuggets

Rural schools get new lease of life with renovated classrooms

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Newly renovated classrooms were inaugurated at Lyngiong Government Lower Primary School and Mawngap Government Lower Primary School, in order to upgrade the rural school infrastructure. The transformation, a joint effort by Smart Village Movement (SVM) and One School at a Time (OSAAT), promises to reshape the learning environments for 478 students across the two schools. Launched in October 2023, the initiative addressed critical infrastructure challenges such as dilapidated buildings, overcrowded classrooms and insufficient facilities. The upgrades include new classrooms, better sanitation and innovative ‘Building as Learning Aid’ (BaLA) features, incorporating educational wall paintings of alphabets, numbers, science concepts and local cultural themes. Addressing the inaugural programme, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang encouraged students, teachers and parents to maximise the opportunities provided by the upgraded facilities. “With these improved classrooms, the focus must now shift to enhancing the quality of education. Teachers, School Management Committees and parents have a crucial role in ensuring no child is left behind,” Wahlang said. The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Executive Director of the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) and Nodal Officer for the Smart Village Movement, Ram Kumar S, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MBDA, Sampath Kumar. During the programme, they underscored the importance of innovative, community-centric solutions to address rural education challenges.“Projects like these not only improve infrastructure but also create a ripple effect on student outcomes and the overall development of rural areas,” said Ram Kumar. During the programme, the representatives from SVM and OSAAT also shared their vision for rural schools, emphasising how collaboration and technology-driven initiatives can bridge gaps in infrastructure and learning opportunities.

Sanbor lays base for infra projects worth over Rs 5 cr

SHILLONG, Nov 30: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai laid the foundation for several newly approved infrastructure projects under the Special Plan Assistance (SPA) PWD Roads 2024 and an aqueduct drainage system, with a total budget of Rs 5.32 crore. Among the key initiatives is the construction of a motorable road at Wah Shyngiar Lumdorbar Upper Lumparing, Shillong, at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore, and another at Brooming Marbaniang in Lumdorbar Upper Lumparing, Shillong, sanctioned for Rs 3.02 crore. Additionally, an aqueduct slab drain connecting the reservoir water tank to the residence of Hasina Thabah in Upper to Lower Lumparing, Shillong, has been approved with a funding allocation of Rs 91.61 lakh. The MLA also inaugurated the Greater Lumparing Additional Water Supply Scheme, which was funded under the AMRUT Central Scheme, State PHE and Municipal Scheme from 2021-2023, with an approved amount of Rs 3.13 crore. Furthermore, he inaugurated a completed motorable road at Madan Laban, funded under the PWD SPA Scheme 2023, at a cost of Rs 1.77 crore. During the inaugural programme, Shullai commended the residents of Lumparing for their generosity in donating land without compensation, facilitating the construction of these motorable roads. He highlighted the importance of road connectivity as essential to development, particularly in emergencies and for the elderly and sick, urging other localities to adopt a similar approach. Laying emphasis on the importance of adequate drinking water supply, he noted that the AMRUT-sanctioned water supply scheme would address the needs of residents in the Greater Laban area effectively.

Guv inducted as Meghalaya Red Cross Society president

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Meghalaya Governor Shri CH Vijayashankar was formally inducted as the president of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Meghalaya State Branch, during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here recently. Following his induction, the Governor presided over the society’s Annual General Meeting for the year 2023-2024. In his address, Vijayashankar lauded the Red Cross for its selfless service, emphasising its impartial dedication to society regardless of caste, creed, religion or gender. He assured his support for the organisation, stating that the doors of Raj Bhavan would always be open to the Red Cross for guidance and assistance. As president of the IRCS Meghalaya State Branch, he pledged to actively support the expansion of Red Cross initiatives across the state. It may be mentioned that the event was also attended by cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai alongside other dignitaries and members of the society.