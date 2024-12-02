Monday, December 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NEIAH students likely to end hunger strike today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

AYUSH Ministry promises to pay pending stipend, complete NEHU affiliation process for PG courses

SHILLONG, Dec 1: The eight MD (Homeopathy) students of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) are likely call off their indefinite hunger strike on Monday.
The development comes after Under Secretary to the Ministry of AYUSH, Abdul Sadiq Khan met the agitating students at NEIAH campus on Sunday evening.
During his meeting with the students, Khan assured them that their stipends which have been pending for a year will be disbursed.
Khan also confirmed that the affiliation of their three-year PG courses with NEHU will be done as soon as normalcy returns in the institute.
The agitating students were also told by the administration that the affiliation process was under way.
The eight students are now waiting for a written assurance from the Under Secretary on their demands before calling off their indefinite hunger strike which they started on November 26.
Regarding their third demand for providing guides to the PG students in accordance with the norms of the National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH), the administration said it will be done by NEHU once the three-year PG course is affiliated under the university.
Earlier in the day, a delegation of Meghalaya BJP, led by Cabinet Minister AL Hek, urged the eight students to suspend their indefinite hunger strike.
State BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang, who was also part of the delegation, said that prior to meeting the agitating students they had met the officials of the institute who briefed them on the status of the students’ grievances.
“Based on the status given by the officials it is expected that their main grievances (pending stipend and NEHU affiliation) will be attended to within 8 to 10 days,” Kharkrang said, while assuring the students that the BJP would take up their grievances with the central government for an early resolution.

Previous article
‘Meghalaya did not submit any report of contamination of drinking water’
Next article
Alarming rise in theft cases in city
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz

Aden, Dec 2: A Houthi drone attack on a popular market in Yemen's Taiz province killed six people...
NATIONAL

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into India surged by a robust 45 per cent...
NATIONAL

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet to give its formal clearance on the charge sheet...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters

New York, Dec 2: President-elect Donald Trump has taunted President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter, asking...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz

INTERNATIONAL 0
Aden, Dec 2: A Houthi drone attack on a...

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows...

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet...
Load more

Popular news

Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz

INTERNATIONAL 0
Aden, Dec 2: A Houthi drone attack on a...

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows...

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge