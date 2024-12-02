Monday, December 2, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into India surged by a robust 45 per cent to $29.79 billion in April-September during the current financial year compared to $20.5 billion in the same period during 2023-24, according to figures compiled by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The main sectors of the economy that benefited from the FDI include services, automobile, computer software, IT hardware, telecom and pharmaceuticals and chemicals. FDI inflows lead to higher investments and job creation in the economy along with better technology. FDI in services has increased to $5.69 billion during the first half of the current financial year as against $3.85 billion in the same period last year.

The data also show that FDI inflows in non-conventional energy stood at $2 billion. FDI inflows for the July-September quarter jumped by 43 per cent to $13.6 billion during the current financial year compared to $9.52 billion in the same quarter of 2023-24. In the preceding April-June quarter, the country recorded a 47.8 per cent to $16.17 billion.

Total FDI inflows, which include equity investments, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 28 per cent to $42.1 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year from $33.12 billion in April-September 2023-24. State-wise the figures show that that Maharashtra received the highest inflow of 13.55 billion during April-September 2024-25.

It was followed by Karnataka ($3.54 billion), Telangana ($1.54 billion) and Gujarat (about $4 billion). The countries from which the FDI equity inflows took place during April-Sept of the current financial year include Mauritius ($7.53 billion against $5.22 billion), the US ($2.57 billion against $2 billion), the Netherlands ($3.58 billion against $1.92 billion), the UAE ($3.47 billion against $1.1 billion), Cayman Islands ($235 million against $145 million) and Cyprus ($808 million against $35 million).

IANS

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh
Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

