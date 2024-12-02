Monday, December 2, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Houthi drone attack kills six in Yemen’s Taiz

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Aden, Dec 2: A Houthi drone attack on a popular market in Yemen’s Taiz province killed six people and injured eight others. The local pro-government military official, who requested anonymity, said on Sunday that “the Houthi bombing occurred in the Maqbanah district of Taiz during a busy market day when dozens of local residents were present,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack has drawn strong condemnation from the Yemeni government, which directly blamed the Houthi group for the incident. Muammar al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, described the bombing as an “extension of brutal and deliberate killings” carried out by Houthi militias against civilians in Taiz.

The minister called for international action and urged the United Nations and various human rights organisations to condemn what he termed a “heinous crime that demonstrates the militia’s disregard for human life.” Local medical sources confirmed the impact of the drone attack, noting that some of the wounded are in critical condition.

The Houthi group has not issued an official comment regarding the incident in Taiz. Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since late 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally-recognised Yemeni government.

In 2015, the Houthi group entered Taiz province and surrounded its namesake capital, Taiz. Although the city remains under the control of the Yemeni government, it is still besieged by Houthi forces.

IANS

Previous article
India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into India surged by a robust 45 per cent...
NATIONAL

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet to give its formal clearance on the charge sheet...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters

New York, Dec 2: President-elect Donald Trump has taunted President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter, asking...
NATIONAL

Lost Samaguri due to Rakibul Hussain’s arrogance, says Assam Congress MLA

Guwahati, Dec 2: Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on Monday claimed that the party candidate lost in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows...

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet...

Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Dec 2: President-elect Donald Trump has taunted...
Load more

Popular news

India records 45 pc surge in FDI to $29.79 billion in April-Sept

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows...

RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 2: The West Bengal government is yet...

Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Dec 2: President-elect Donald Trump has taunted...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge