NH-6 to be closed for 6 hours daily for repair work

From Our Correspondent

KHLIEHRIAT, Dec 2: In view of the ongoing repair work on the Lumshnong-Malidor stretch of National Highway 6, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority has announced that the stretch will remain closed to traffic from 9 am to 3 pm from December 3.

The DC advised commuters to plan their trips in advance and ensure they have adequate essential supplies for the duration of the closure. Traffic personnel will guide vehicles to alternate detour routes.

However, emergency vehicles, including ambulances and other critical service vehicles, will be granted access through the affected area on a case-by-case basis.