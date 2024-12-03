Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Maha: BJP MLAs meeting tomorrow to elect legislature party leader

By: Agencies

Share post:

Mumbai, Dec 3: BJP legislators from across Maharashtra have started reaching Mumbai to attend the party’s crucial meeting to elect the legislature party group leader slated for Wednesday.

For the first time MLAs to senior legislators, all are visiting the BJP’s headquarters situated near Mantralaya in south Mumbai to understand the modalities of tomorrow’s meeting. Wednesday’s meeting is taking place amid chorus grows for Devendra Fadnavis to be the next chief minister.

The party has deputed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as the observers who will attend Wednesday’s meeting and submit its report on the election of the legislature party group leader.

Party legislator Amit Satam said: “It is the desire of the legislators that Devendra Fadnavis, who is the architect of the BJP’s stellar performance and also a major contributor in the MahaYuti’s landslide victory, should become the chief minister. The legislators are expected to elect him as the legislature party group leader at Wednesday’s meeting.”

Another legislator, who was elected for the first time from cooperative-rich western Maharashtra, argued that Devendra Fadnavis has worked hard to increase BJP’s tally and its vote share.

“We want him to become the Chief Minister,” he said. A four-term party legislator claimed Devendra Fadnavis is the front-runner for the chief minister’s post. Devendra Fadnavis not only played a major role in BJP’s victory but he took the initiative to calm most of the rebels and also relentlessly campaigned not only for party nominees but also for MahaYuti candidates.

“Fadnavis is known as an ace administrator as the state has witnessed his style of functioning during his five-year term as state chief minister from 2014 to 2019,” he said. He also claimed that Devendra Fadnavis is a great strategist and he will certainly play an important role in the management of upcoming elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

“BJP is resolved to hoist the saffron flag atop BMC,” he said. He further said that Devendra Fadnavis has emerged as the leader and implementer of the development vision. “Under his chief ministership, the state government will make all efforts for Maharashtra to become a $1 trillion economy and also overcome fiscal challenges, especially in the wake of rising revenue and fiscal deficits and public debt,” he said.

He added that, moreover, Devendra Fadnavis enjoys strong support of RSS which is very important for him to become a chief minister.

IANS

