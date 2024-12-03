Meghalaya Nuggets

Govt launches dashboard to view real-time availability of medicines

SHILLONG, Dec 2: Taking a step towards transparency and accessibility in healthcare, the Meghalayan Medical Drugs and Services Limited (MMDSL), an entity set up by the state government to transform healthcare accessibility in the state, has launched a Facility Stock Dashboard that allows the public to view real-time availability of medicines across government health facilities in Meghalaya. The Facility Stock Dashboard aims to provide critical information about medicine stocks, ensuring better preparedness and access to essential drugs. Key features include real-time updates, user-friendly navigation, and transparency. To access the dashboard, public can visit www.mmdsl.in, then navigate to the Dashboard section, and select their respective district and health facility to view real-time data on available medicines.

Govt takes swift action to address pay issue of Anganwadi workers

SHILLONG, Dec 2: A delegation of Anganwadi workers met Development Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sampath Kumar, to express concerns about delays in the disbursement of their honorarium, which have caused significant challenges for the workers, who play a crucial role in community welfare. Taking swift action, the Principal Secretary directed the Joint Secretary of the Social Welfare department to conduct a detailed review of the matter. The review revealed that the funds for the honorarium up to December, 2024, have been allocated to the respective Child Development Project Offices (CDPOs) as per standard procedure. For the remaining months of the fiscal year 2024-2025, the Finance department has released the required funds to the Social Welfare department, and arrangements are being made to ensure these funds reach the CDPOs by the first week of December, 2024. Notably, in order to reinforce timely disbursement of honoraria, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has directed that all payments must be processed and disbursed to Anganwadi workers and helpers by the 7th of each month. Additionally, the Joint Secretary will review the status of honorarium disbursement on the 8th of each month and provide a detailed report to ensure accountability. Recognising the possibility of unforeseen delays, such as staff unavailability during the process period, all CDPOs have been advised to explore alternative arrangements to ensure timely payment. This proactive approach is aimed at maintaining uninterrupted financial support for Anganwadi workers.

KVK launches week-long golden jubilee celebrations

SHILLONG, Dec 3: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has launched the “Krishi Swarna Samriddhi Week” as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of KVKs in India. The inaugural session, chaired by LV Khonglah, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK, East Khasi Hills, was inaugurated by JC Lyngdoh, Director of Agriculture. The week-long celebration, held from December 2-6, aims to promote integrated farming systems, organic farming practices, and conservation of local germplasm. The first day’s theme, “Fisheries Day,” was attended by members of the “Iatreilang Fish Farmer Fed Producer Company Ltd” and officers and staff of the centre. JC Lyngdoh emphasised the importance of integrated farming systems as a source of income generation and encouraged farmers to adopt organic farming practices. She also highlighted Meghalaya’s objective to achieve certified organic area to 1 lakh hectares through the central scheme Mission Organic Value Chain Development and State Mission Organic Scheme. The technical session included a farmer-scientist interaction on fish cum pig cum horticulture integrated farming systems and a lecture on pond-based integrated farming systems. The event concluded with the distribution of fish feed to all members of the FPO.

Cabinet makes key appointments

SHILLONG, Dec 2: The State Cabinet on Monday approved the appointment of Maqbool Lyngdoh Suiam, a retired Meghalaya Agriculture Service (MAS) officer, as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Meghalaya Natural and Organic Farming Society. His appointment is aimed at advancing livelihoods and innovation in agriculture. The Cabinet sanctioned his appointment for a tenure of three years. The Cabinet also approved the appointment of Susanna D Ritshong as the Registrar-cum-Secretary of the Meghalaya State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, a key administrative position. Dismissing allegations that the government is creating posts to accommodate retired officials, Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasised that Maqbool Lyngdoh Suiam is a highly qualified professional. He noted that the decision to appoint him was made after thorough due diligence.