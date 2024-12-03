Tuesday, December 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Misuse of power: HC disposes of PIL against former police officer

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 2: The High Court of Meghalaya on Monday disposed of a PIL on the alleged misuse of power and authority by former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Gabriel K Iangrai.
In an order, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, issued a direction for the conclusion of the departmental proceedings and disposal of the criminal cases by March 31, 2025.
The court said numerous orders have been passed from time to time in this litigation involving the AIGP who is accused of irregularly procuring about 29 vehicles for the Police department, keeping them in his custody and misutilising them.
“Upon the writ petitioners filing this PIL, the bench at that time entertained and admitted it by an order dated September 30, 2022. Thereafter, from time to time, we find that orders have been passed closely monitoring the departmental proceedings together with criminal cases which have been initiated against this officer,” the court order read.
It further stated that a report was called for by the court from the authorities, indicating the progress of the enquiry.
“Today, we are informed by the learned Advocate General that out of 43 witnesses for the prosecution in the departmental enquiry, 41 have been examined and two are not available. Therefore, examination of the prosecution witnesses is complete,” the court said.
It added, “We are also told that the charge-sheet in the criminal cases has been framed against the officer. He was arrested, was detained and is now enlarged on bail. We have taken all these facts into account.”
The court was of the view that the purpose of the PIL has been served.
“The Court was moved on the allegation that the authorities were not vigilant enough to initiate action with regard to the above alleged wrongdoing by the delinquent. The Court intervened,” the order said.
It further stated, “We find that by the passage of about two years substantial steps, as desired by the Court have been taken. Therefore, this matter does not need any further prodding by the Court, in our opinion. We dispose of this PIL by directing that the departmental proceedings be concluded as soon as possible, preferably by March 31, 2025. We also direct that the criminal cases be disposed of within that period preferably.”
The court said any person hereafter aggrieved is at liberty to approach the ordinary courts of law.

