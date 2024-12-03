World Watch

Israel says Hezbollah fires at disputed border zone

Jerusalem, Dec 2: The Israeli military said the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone on Monday, its first attack since a ceasefire took hold last week, after Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days. Hezbollah said its attack was a warning to Israel over the alleged the ceasefire violations. The Israeli military said two projectiles were launched toward Mount Dov, a disputed Israeli-held territory known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon, where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet. Israel said the projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported. (AP)

Toy bomb kills 3 children in Pak

Peshawar, Dec 2: At least three children, including two brothers, were killed on Monday when a toy bomb exploded in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The tragic incident happened in the Jani Khel area of Bannu’s Wazir subdivision. Local sources report that the children were on their way home from the madrassa when the mortar shell explosion took place and claimed the lives of three students, including two brothers. The mortar shell was lying in an abandoned area. The children, mistaking it for a toy, picked it up leading to a powerful explosion. (PTI)

2 killed in bus crash near ski resort

Madrid, Dec 2: A bus crashed Sunday evening near a ski resort in the Pyrenees mountains in southern France, killing at least two people and injuring 33 others, local authorities said. A total of 47 people including the driver were on the bus when it crashed near the ski resort of Porte-Puymorens, the regional administration said. Seven people were in critical condition. Local authorities said a preliminary investigation showed the bus ran into a cliff, but the exact circumstances were not immediately clear. (AP)

China expands presence in Antarctica

Beijing, Dec 2: China has opened its first overseas atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica as it continues to firm up its presence in the icy and resource-rich southernmost continent by building research stations. Located in the Larsemann Hills in East Antarctica, the Zhongshan National Atmospheric Background Station began operating on Sunday, according to the China Meteorological Administration. The station will conduct “continuous and long-term operational observations of concentration changes in Antarctic atmospheric components, and provide a faithful representation of the average state of atmospheric composition and related characteristics in the region”, said an article on Monday. (PTI)

Massive outrage over internet disruption in Pak

Islamabad, Dec 2: Public outrage continues to grow over extremely slow internet speed and severe disruptions across Pakistan as the government led by Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly installed firewalls to monitor anti-state content on social media amid anti-government campaigns and protests led by opposition party PTI that shook Islamabad, last week. (PTI)