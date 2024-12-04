Conduct aerial survey of mined coal: HC to govt

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The state government has been asked to immediately conduct an aerial survey to find out the availability of illegally mined coal outside the designated depots, complete the entire process of sealing the mine openings, and urgently implement the approved schemes of various departments to offer alternative sources of livelihood to the coal miners.

These recommendations and much more were made by Justice (retired) BP Katakey in his 26th interim report.

The committee recommended the immediate implementation of the decision to conduct the aerial survey to locate coal outside designated depots apart from the quantity seized under the provisions of the MMDR Act of 1957. It said the availability of such coal would indicate continued illegal activities including mining, sale, and transportation.

The committee asked the government to direct the authorities concerned to take appropriate actions under the provisions of the MMDR Act so that such coal could be seized and sold in public auction, ensuring it does not remain in the hands of the persons involved with illegal coal mining.

It also recommended the completion of the entire process of sealing the mine openings on a war footing but in a phased manner. According to the committee, thousands of mine openings – more than 22,000 in the East Jaintia Hills district – have been found by the North Eastern Science Application Centre, either abandoned or active or which can be activated within a very short time.

It said these mine openings need to be closed to prevent further illegal coal mining activities, including transportation.

“The process of actual sealing of the mine openings may take a very long time if such process is not started effectively and diligently on a war footing,” it observed.

Recommending the immediate sale of the coal seized under the provisions of the MMDR Act by obtaining necessary permission from the court concerned, if not already obtained, the committee also suggested the immediate shifting of the coal seized under this Act to the centralised depot, upon obtaining necessary permission from the court so that such seized coal does not disappear because of theft or otherwise.

“Conduct further auction by Coal India Limited of the remaining reverified/re-assessed inventoried coal, immediately, in terms of the order dated 03/07/2019 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the report said.

The committee also recommended the urgent implementation of approved schemes prepared by various departments in Meghalaya to offer alternative sources of livelihood to the coal miners, so that the possibility of continued illegal coal mining activities in the state could be avoided.