Wednesday, December 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

God’s caste? Protests erupt in Mathura over claims that Lord Krishna was a Jat

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

UP Police register FIR, begin investigation

Mathura (UP), Dec 3: Wall inscriptions claiming that Lord Krishna was a Jat triggered protests in Mathura, prompting police to register an FIR and start a probe, officials said on Tuesday.
According to mythology, Nandgaon in Mathura is believed to be the village Lord Krishna was brought to by his foster parents, Yashoda and Nand Baba, to protect him from King Kansa.
Lord Krishna is traditionally regarded as a member of the Yaduvanshi lineage.
Recently, writings under the title “The History of Nandgaon” cropped up on the walls of some shops and homes in Nandgaon that asserted that Lord Krishna was a Jat.
The inscriptions included the name of one Kunwar Singh and a phone number.
Attempts by locals to contact the number, however, were unsuccessful.
As tension grew, subdivisional magistrate Sweta Singh directed the nagar panchayat to register a case.
Clerk Ramjeet filed an FIR on Tuesday against Kunwar Singh for spreading misinformation about Lord Krishna and hurting public sentiment.
The police said a search had been launched for the accused.
“An FIR has been registered based on the complaint by the nagar panchayat clerk. Efforts are under way to identify and locate the accused but no concrete information about his identity or whereabouts has emerged yet. The phone number provided is also inactive,” local SHO Arvind Kumar Nirwal said.
“We will trace the phone number through the telecom company and identify the individual using the ID provided during registration. Strict action will be taken to ensure that peace and harmony of the town is not disturbed,” he added.
Meanwhile, the nagar panchayat erased all such statements from public spaces. The authorities assured the public that the situation was under control. (PTI)

Previous article
Rajya Sabha approves amendments to Oilfields Act, Union Ministry Puri hails ‘historic move’
Next article
Army soldiers guarding the perimeter of the Indian High Commission check the identity of a person during an anti-India protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. (PTI)
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army soldiers guarding the perimeter of the Indian High Commission check the identity of a person during an anti-India protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh,...

MEGHALAYA

Conduct aerial survey of mined coal: HC to govt

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The state government has been asked to immediately conduct an aerial survey to find out...
MEGHALAYA

Panel pokes government on ‘unlimited’ coal transport

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The one-man committee of retired Judge BP Katakey, in its 26th interim report, asked the...
MEGHALAYA

Normal classes to resume in NEHU from today

SHILLONG, Dec 3: After close to five weeks, normal classes for Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge