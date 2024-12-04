Wednesday, December 4, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Normal classes to resume in NEHU from today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 3: After close to five weeks, normal classes for Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students and those undergoing professional courses at the North-Eastern Hill University will resume from Wednesday.
When contacted, NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati said they have taken the decision to allow resumption of normal classes since students have been missing classes for over a month in view of the protests.
He said the decision to resume classes was taken in consultation with the teachers.
According to him, they had initially decided that they would resume classes after the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the revised academic calendar.
Meanwhile, the Academic Council during its meeting is most likely to take a decision to postpone the examinations which is scheduled in December.
Around 4,000 students will be affected if the examinations are postponed.
The Academic Council will have to decide the new academic calendar by compensating for the classes which were missed by the students due to the protests in the university.
It will also depend on the AC to decide whether they would hold the deferred examinations in the last week of February or the first week of March.
At the same time, the AC will have to take a decision to curtail the winter vacation. Normally, NEHU announces winter vacation from December 18 to February 18.
The AC will likely take a decision to reopen the university either by January last week or the first week of February to allow the teachers to complete the remaining syllabi. If the exams are deferred, students will have to appear for three semester examinations next year instead of two.

Previous article
What happens to the political landscape if Mukul Sangma returns to Cong fold?
Next article
Panel pokes government on ‘unlimited’ coal transport
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army soldiers guarding the perimeter of the Indian High Commission check the identity of a person during an anti-India protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh,...

MEGHALAYA

Conduct aerial survey of mined coal: HC to govt

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The state government has been asked to immediately conduct an aerial survey to find out...
MEGHALAYA

Panel pokes government on ‘unlimited’ coal transport

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The one-man committee of retired Judge BP Katakey, in its 26th interim report, asked the...
NATIONAL

God’s caste? Protests erupt in Mathura over claims that Lord Krishna was a Jat

UP Police register FIR, begin investigation Mathura (UP), Dec 3: Wall inscriptions claiming that Lord Krishna was a Jat...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge