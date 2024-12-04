Normal classes to resume in NEHU from today

SHILLONG, Dec 3: After close to five weeks, normal classes for Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students and those undergoing professional courses at the North-Eastern Hill University will resume from Wednesday.

When contacted, NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati said they have taken the decision to allow resumption of normal classes since students have been missing classes for over a month in view of the protests.

He said the decision to resume classes was taken in consultation with the teachers.

According to him, they had initially decided that they would resume classes after the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the revised academic calendar.

Meanwhile, the Academic Council during its meeting is most likely to take a decision to postpone the examinations which is scheduled in December.

Around 4,000 students will be affected if the examinations are postponed.

The Academic Council will have to decide the new academic calendar by compensating for the classes which were missed by the students due to the protests in the university.

It will also depend on the AC to decide whether they would hold the deferred examinations in the last week of February or the first week of March.

At the same time, the AC will have to take a decision to curtail the winter vacation. Normally, NEHU announces winter vacation from December 18 to February 18.

The AC will likely take a decision to reopen the university either by January last week or the first week of February to allow the teachers to complete the remaining syllabi. If the exams are deferred, students will have to appear for three semester examinations next year instead of two.