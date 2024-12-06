Friday, December 6, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

RBI lowers GDP growth forecast to 6.6 pc

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 6: The Reserve Bank has scaled down its forecast for India’s GDP growth for 2024-25 to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

He explained that the decision had been made as the growth in real GDP in the second quarter of this year at 5.4 per cent turned out to be much lower than anticipated. However, Das said that India’s growth story was intact as “going forward, high-frequency indicators available so far suggest that the slowdown in domestic economic activity bottomed out in the second quarter of this year and it has since recovered aided by strong festive demand and pickup in rural activities.”

“The decline in growth was led by a substantial deceleration in industrial growth from 7.4 per cent in the first quarter to 2.1 per cent in the second quarter due to the subdued performance of manufacturing companies, contraction in mining activity and lower electricity demand.” The weaknesses in the manufacturing sector, however, was not broad-based but limited to specific sectors such as petroleum products, iron and steel and cement, Das pointed out.

Industrial activity is expected to normalise and recover from the lows of the previous quarter, Das added. The RBI’s Q3FY25 GDP growth forecast was reduced to 6.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent, Q4 growth target was lowered to 7.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent, and Q1FY26 was also revised to 6.9 per cent from 7.3 per cent.

The Central bank also revised its estimate for Q3FY25 to 6.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent earlier and Q4FY25 to 7.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent. For Q1 FY26, the RBI revised its GDP projection to 6.9 per cent from 7.3 per cent earlier.

During its October 2024 monetary policy meeting, the RBI had forecast India’s GDP to grow at 7.2 per cent in FY25, higher than 6.5-7 per cent projected in the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey. The quarter-wise growth rates were estimated at 7 per cent for Q2 FY25, 7.4 per cent for Q3, 7.4 per cent for Q4, and 7.3 per cent for Q1 FY26.

IANS

Previous article
Currency notes found on Congress MP’s seat in RS, Dhankhar says probe on 
Next article
2nd Test: Mitchell Starc picks 3-31 as Australia reduce India to 82/4
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the entire...
NATIONAL

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) launched an appeal for $1.2 billion to support...
INTERNATIONAL

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development concluded in Bangkok, five United...
Business

CRR cut to support growth, repo rate decision on expected lines: Industry

New Delhi, Dec 6:  The RBI’s decision to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 bps would...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led...

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

NATIONAL 0
Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund...

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led...

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

NATIONAL 0
Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund...

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge