Sports Snippets

MP, Jharkhand set up title clash in sub jr hockey nationals

SECUNDERABAD, Dec 5 : Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand set up a title clash of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women’s National Championship after winning their semi-final fixtures against Mizoram and Odisha respectively here Thursday.In the first semi-final, Madhya Pradesh defeated Mizoram, 3-2. Ruthi Lallawmzualli (3’) gave Hockey Mizoram an early lead but Madhya Pradesh responded with goals from Naz Nousheen (13’), and Rubi Rathore (32’) to edge ahead.Captain Laltlanchhungi (52’) found the equaliser for Mizoram in the fourth quarter but Tanvi (56’) scored a late winner to secure MP’s place in the final.In the second semi-final, Jharkhand prevailed over Odisha 3-2 in shootout after they were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.Manjhi Pushpa (8’) scored an early goal to give Jharkhand the lead. Anjana Xaxa (45+’) restored parity as Odisha scored from a penalty corner.The game went to the shootout after both sides failed to score during the next two quarters.Jharkhand won the shootout 3-2 as Hemrom Leoni, Rina Kullu and Anupriya Soreng scored for the winning team.The 3rd/4th place match between Mizoram and Odisha will take place on Friday and the final will also be held on the same day. (PTI)

Olympic equestrian champion Dujardin handed 1-year ban

LAUSANNE, Dec 5: Three-time Olympic equestrian gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin was suspended from all competition for one year on Thursday following a horse-whipping scandal that saw her withdraw from the Paris Games in July.Dujardin was provisionally suspended by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports on July 23 as the governing body launched an investigation into a video from four years ago showing her repeatedly whipping a horse while coaching another rider.A complaint was made to the FEI by Dutch equine lawyer Stephan Wensing on behalf of an unnamed client.Dujardin cannot compete again until July next year, with the suspension back-dated to July 23 of this year. The FEI’s sanction, for “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare,” also included a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,300).The 39-year-old Dujardin won gold at the 2012 London Olympics in team and individual dressage and won another individual gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She took bronze in team and individual at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and a silver in the team event in Rio. (PTI)

German coach Altenburg joins HIL side Kalinga Lancers

BHUBANESWAR, Dec 5: Valentin Altenburg, who led Germany to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was on Thursday named the head of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers’ coaching staff for the upcoming Hockey India League.A respected figure in international hockey with over a decade of experience, the 43-year-old is the youngest senior men’s coach in Germany’s hockey history.He has also guided the national team to silver medals at the European Championships in 2019 and 2021, and a bronze in 2023.“I’ve always admired Indian hockey, and I’m grateful to the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for giving me this opportunity,” Altenburg was quoted as saying in a release.“We have a healthy mix of young and experienced national and international players in the squad. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the team’s success.” David John , the strategy director for Lancers, said the German has worked with Indian players and has coached at the highest levels.“His Olympic experience and practical approach to coaching will be a big help for the team as we aim to pick from where we left the last time,” John added.The Kalinga Lancers will play their first match against UP Rudras in Rourkela on December 30. (PTI)