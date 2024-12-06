Friday, December 6, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19 Girls’ Cricket Tournament is currently underway at the Don Bosco Mini Stadium at St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School here.
The tournament, the first of its kind for players of various academies around the city and district, is being organised by the Salesian Youth Movement, St Anthony’s HSS, in close collaboration with the Meghalaya Cricket Association, which has actively been promoting the sport at the youth levels.
St Anthony’s Academy B managed to overcome a spirited fight by the boys from the East Khasi Hills Cricket Academy by 53 runs. In the allotted 15 overs, batting first the Anthonian academy boys scored 104 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 14 overs. Tight bowling by the EKHCA boys restricted the hosts to a lower than expected total. Abhinav Khanal managed to score 24 runs and Mehdi 12 runs. EKHCA bowlers Lumshua Marbaniang bagged 3 wickets as did Othaniel L Nonglait.
Beginning the chase, EKHCA lost wickets regularly and only Pynkhraw Jomati at the top could score 10 runs but without any support. Banskhem Thawmuit, the Number 11 batter, fought on and scored 15 runs not out, the highest score for his team. For St Anthony’s academy, Rajbeer took 2 wickets. EKHCA folded for 51 runs, thereby losing by 53 runs.
The tournament features six boys’ teams and two girls’ teams from the Shillong Cricket Academy at Lawsohtun, St Anthony’s Cricket Academy, Nongthymmai Cricket Coaching Centre and the East Khasi Hills Cricket Association Academy. MCA Honorary Secretary Gideon Kharkongor, at the tournament’s inauguration, lauded St Anthony’s for its efforts to organise the tournament for the boys and girls.
Friday’s semifinal matches:10:30am – Shillong Cricket Academy A vs Shillong Cricket Academy B
1pm – St Anthony’s Cricket Academy A vs St Anthony’s Cricket Academy B.

Previous article
Sports Snippets
Next article
Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi, Dec 5: A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP’s...
INTERNATIONAL

WORLD WATCH

Imran Khan indicted in army headquarters attack case Islamabad, Dec 5: A court in Pakistan on Thursday indicted former...
SALANTINI JANERA

Police officer-rangna sensitization program-ko ong·ata

TURA: Meghalaya Western Range-ni police officer-rangna ‘Safe & Secure Digital Banking’-ni bidingo salsani sensitization program-ko Tura Superintendent of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi,...

WORLD WATCH

INTERNATIONAL 0
Imran Khan indicted in army headquarters attack case Islamabad, Dec...
Load more

Popular news

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi,...

WORLD WATCH

INTERNATIONAL 0
Imran Khan indicted in army headquarters attack case Islamabad, Dec...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge