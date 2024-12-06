U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19 Girls’ Cricket Tournament is currently underway at the Don Bosco Mini Stadium at St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School here.

The tournament, the first of its kind for players of various academies around the city and district, is being organised by the Salesian Youth Movement, St Anthony’s HSS, in close collaboration with the Meghalaya Cricket Association, which has actively been promoting the sport at the youth levels.

St Anthony’s Academy B managed to overcome a spirited fight by the boys from the East Khasi Hills Cricket Academy by 53 runs. In the allotted 15 overs, batting first the Anthonian academy boys scored 104 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 14 overs. Tight bowling by the EKHCA boys restricted the hosts to a lower than expected total. Abhinav Khanal managed to score 24 runs and Mehdi 12 runs. EKHCA bowlers Lumshua Marbaniang bagged 3 wickets as did Othaniel L Nonglait.

Beginning the chase, EKHCA lost wickets regularly and only Pynkhraw Jomati at the top could score 10 runs but without any support. Banskhem Thawmuit, the Number 11 batter, fought on and scored 15 runs not out, the highest score for his team. For St Anthony’s academy, Rajbeer took 2 wickets. EKHCA folded for 51 runs, thereby losing by 53 runs.

The tournament features six boys’ teams and two girls’ teams from the Shillong Cricket Academy at Lawsohtun, St Anthony’s Cricket Academy, Nongthymmai Cricket Coaching Centre and the East Khasi Hills Cricket Association Academy. MCA Honorary Secretary Gideon Kharkongor, at the tournament’s inauguration, lauded St Anthony’s for its efforts to organise the tournament for the boys and girls.

Friday’s semifinal matches:10:30am – Shillong Cricket Academy A vs Shillong Cricket Academy B

1pm – St Anthony’s Cricket Academy A vs St Anthony’s Cricket Academy B.